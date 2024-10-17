Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.71.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $576.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average is $507.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,206,674. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,206,674. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,911 shares of company stock valued at $131,887,905. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

