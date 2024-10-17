Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,015. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.