Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 128,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

