Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 71,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 210,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

