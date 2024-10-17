Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 83,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,675,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.