Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 79,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,196. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

