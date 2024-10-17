Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50. 470,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,442,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $5,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.