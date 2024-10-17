Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 41,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ambev Stock Up 0.9 %

ABEV stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 36.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Ambev by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

