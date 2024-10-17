Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Short Interest Update

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE:AS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 1,012,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

