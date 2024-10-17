América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to $17.30 at Scotiabank

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $17.80 to $17.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 258,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

