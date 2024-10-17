American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 21754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

