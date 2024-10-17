American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Stock Price Down 42.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) fell 42.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 1,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

American Clean Resources Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Free Report)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.