AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AME traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.