Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) recently:

10/17/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Amicus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,013,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,698. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

See Also

