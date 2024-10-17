Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

