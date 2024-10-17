Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $192.18 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $194.33. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

