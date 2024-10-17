Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 365,845 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 296,221 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 130.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 242,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 105,661 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

