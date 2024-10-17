Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $133.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $134.92.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
