Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

