Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.73.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $918.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $869.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

