Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $145.86

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

