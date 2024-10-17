Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$43.44

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$886,125.00. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group stock opened at C$43.49 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.52 and a 12 month high of C$44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.57. The company has a market cap of C$12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$361.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

