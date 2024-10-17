Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

