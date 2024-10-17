ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average is $322.80. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

