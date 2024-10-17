ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

