ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $80.46 Million

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $699,258.44 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00251465 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,686,961 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 92,129,806.03911649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.97760293 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $447,916.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.