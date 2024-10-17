AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $363.11 and last traded at $361.45, with a volume of 227794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.58.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

