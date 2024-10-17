Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 1,332,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,443,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $8,617,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 308,172 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

