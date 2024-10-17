Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. 1,787,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,346,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

