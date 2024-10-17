Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 453,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,376,000 after acquiring an additional 603,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARES stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.64. 959,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,693. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $171.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

