Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in September

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Wedbush began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

