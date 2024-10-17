Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101.60 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $107.90 million and $101.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,154,104 coins and its circulating supply is 184,154,134 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

