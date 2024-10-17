Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

CGDV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 591,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

