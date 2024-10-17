Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Sells 119 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

NYSE UNP traded down $6.65 on Thursday, reaching $241.45. 763,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,154. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

