ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 100,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,298,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,321,665.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

SPRY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 963,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,199. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

