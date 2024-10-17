Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASPN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.