Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $972.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $194.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

