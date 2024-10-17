Asset Dedication LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 198,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 90,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

