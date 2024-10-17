Asset Dedication LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

CMG opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

