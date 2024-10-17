Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.