Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Linde stock opened at $483.98 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $485.32. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.25.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

