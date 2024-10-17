Asset Dedication LLC Sells 33 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.