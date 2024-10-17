Asset Dedication LLC Sells 33 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $510.93 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.51 and a 200 day moving average of $552.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.