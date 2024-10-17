Asset Dedication LLC Sells 876 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.