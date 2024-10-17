Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,197. Assurant has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Assurant

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Assurant by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.