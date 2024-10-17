Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.10 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Audius has a market cap of $153.10 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,268,645,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

