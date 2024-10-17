Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 566,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 373,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aukett Swanke Group

In other Aukett Swanke Group news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,721.34). 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

