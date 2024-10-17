Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $289.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.56.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
