Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,832 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.51.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
