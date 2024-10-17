Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 746,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,832 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

