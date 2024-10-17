Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,670 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 883,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.