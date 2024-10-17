Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,167 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

